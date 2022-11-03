Road crash in Ebonyi claims nine lives

Nine persons have died from a fatal road crash which occurred at the Idodo end of the Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Uche Chukwurah, told the News Agency Nigeria on Thursday in Abakaliki, that the accident occurred on Wednesday.

Chukwurah said that all the dead were adults consisting of eight males and one female.

“Thirteen persons were involved in the accident and four were injured.

“Seven of the victims died on the spot while two later died at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FETHA)” she said.

The sector commander said the accident which involved four vehicles was caused by wrong overtaking.

“The vehicles included a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna car, a white-coloured private owned bus, a green-coloured commercial bus and an articulated vehicle.

“The dead had been deposited at the Chidex mortuary, Idodo, and that of the AE-FETHA.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Ezillo hospital and AE-FETHA,” she said.

She commiserated with the families of the dead and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“The FRSC enjoins motorists to obey traffic regulations to prevent carnages such as this, especially in this ember months.

“We all should realise that life has no duplicate and only the living observe festivities,” she said.





