Road construction: AMAC Chairman appeals for cooperation

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Christopher Maikalangu, has appealed to residents of the council to cooperate with the contractors handling various road projects in different communities in the council.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kingsley Madaki, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the Chairman, Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that some families may be affected by the ongoing road projects as some houses may have to give way for the road construction.

He said that it was important for the residents to cooperate with the council and construction workers, as the completed projects would boost the socio-economic development of various communities.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to residents of different communities under AMAC to show understanding and cooperate with us in the ongoing road projects in different communities.

“I was heartbroken to learn from the engineers that some houses will be affected in different areas as some houses may have to give way for us to achieve our desired objective on road construction.

“Therefore it is with difficulty that I make this appeal for those affected to cooperate with us and give way for us to continue the road construction.

“It is for the overall good of AMAC as the roads will be enjoyed by our generations to come,” he said.

He added that no community in the council would be left behind in the aspect of rural development, as his administration was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. NAN