Road Block: FRSC issues traffic advisory 

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu has issued a new traffic advisory.

In a press statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, Biu advised the motoring public travelling through Ondo State from Abuja and those traveling from the western part of the country through the State to the north to ply Akure-Ondo-Ife-Ibadan-Lagos.

Alternatively, the Corps Marshal advised the road users to ply: Lagos-Ibadan-Ife-Ondo-Ore-Benin.

The Corps Marshal said the advisory had become necessary because Igbara-Ilara-Mokin route is totally blocked at the moment, adding that in the interim, Operatives as well as logistics have been adequately deployed to ensure speedy removal of the obstructions on that route for ease of movement.