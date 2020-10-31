Two personnel from the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) died and one critically injured in a motor accident on Friday along the Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

It was learnt that the personnel were involved in the accident when coming from Okitipupa where they had gone to join a colleague in the burial of his mother.

The six passengers’ space wagon car was said to have skipped off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

Okoro Eweka, the State Commandant, through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC. Olufemi Omole, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Eweka said that it was a moment of sober reflection when the news of the demise of the two officers broke out on Friday.

Eweka reiterated the need to intensify prayers for the NSCDC and all security agencies as this would attract God’s blessings and protection in the discharge of their duties.

“I felt sad when I heard the news of the death of two personnel who died in a motor accident on Friday, October 30, 2020,’’ he said.

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Eweka called on the officers of the command to devoutly pray for the officer that is still in a critical condition for speedy recovery.

The commandant, however, urged the officers of the command to condole the bereaved families.

The injured was taken to the Ondo State Trauma Centre, Ondo, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State General Hospital, Ondo.