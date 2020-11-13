The Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun State said one person was killed and five others injured in a road accident which occurred on Thursday on Ipetu-Ijesa Expressway in Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number EKY 482GG and a Mercedes truck with registration number BDG 123 XA.

She blamed the accident on excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.

According to the FRSC chief, the injured were taken to Wesley Hospital in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said her personnel had since cleared the accident site to prevent gridlock on the road.

She cautioned motorists to drive with caution to avert accidents.

NAN.