The Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun on Tuesday said one woman was killed in an accident that occurred on Ilesa-Ile-Ife highway.

The Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Osogbo by the Command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi.

Ibrahim said, “The accident occurred due to a collision between a Toyota Hiace with registration number BDS 505 XA, and a Hummer Jeep with registration number unknown, seven kilometre from Army Base at Ileki-Ijesa area, after Obadare (WOSEM) Ilesa- Ile-Ife Express way, Osun.

“The incident happened at about 1:30p.m. Tuesday afternoon involving 15 persons.

“A lady lost her life, while three men and 11 female got injured and have been taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa for further treatment,” she said.

According to her, the accident occurred due to speeding without any safety consciousness and total disobedience to road traffic regulations.

The sector commander advised motorists to be self-conscious and adhere to road traffic laws in order to reduce carnage on highways.