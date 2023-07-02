Road accident claims two lives in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, has confirmed that no fewer than two persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Ife-Ondo road due to speeding and brake failure.

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamesia, confirmed this in a statement made available by the Command’s Spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, Sunday in Osogbo, the State’s capital.

Benamesia said the accident occurred at Ifetedo area of Osun when a vehicle with number plate BWR 909 SD suddenly lost control due to excessive speed.

He added that two persons lost their lives when the accident happened and their remains taken away by their relatives present at the scene of the accident.

“The rescue operations retrieve a crash vehicle that plunged into a river and handed over to the Ifetedo Police Station.

“Other sister security agencies were also present during the operations to offer assistance in order to maintain law and order,” Benamesia said.

According to him, motorists should desist from excessive speeding that could lead to lost of lives and properties.

“I want to appeal to all road users to be safety conscious at all time and drive defensively to safe lives” Benamesia said.