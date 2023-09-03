Road accident claims six in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun State Command, said six persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Imesi-Ile highway in the state.

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said two vehicles had a head-on collision on Saturday at about 9: 44 p.m. due to brake failure of one of them, resulting in the death of six persons.

He said that an articulated vehicle (Red DAF) without a number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

Also Read:

”We have five dead victims taken to University Teaching Hospital in Osun by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of FRSC team.

”The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use an extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles,” Benamesia said.

According to him, the accident involved 17 persons with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives.