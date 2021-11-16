Road accident claims 182 lives in Osun in 10 months — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Osun Command, said that about 182 persons lost their lives in various road accidents , from January to October in the state .

Paul Okpe, the Sector Commander, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo, in commemoration of the 2021 Accident Victims Remembrance Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Accident Victims Remembrance Day is to remember those who lost their lives in various accidents, and to also create more awareness on the dangers of dangerous driving.

Okpe explained that the state recorded 269 road accidents from January to October., leading to 754 persons inflicted with various degrees of injuries and 182 deaths.

According to him, the month of July has the highest record of road traffic accidents, with 44 road traffic crashes, 46 deaths and 121 injured victims.

“We recorded 30 road traffic accidents in January with 15 deaths and 44 injured; February had 26 road traffic accidents with 18 deaths and 54 injured.

“The month of March recorded 28 road traffic accidents with 21 deaths and 49 injured; April had 27 road traffic accidents with 17 deaths and 108 injured.

“Also, the month of May had 25 road traffic accidents with 14 deaths and 57 injured victims, while June recorded 25 road traffic accidents with 19 deaths and 68 injured victims, ” he said.

He said the command recorded 35 road accidents with 11 deaths and 110 injured victims in the month of August.

“The month of September also had 23 road traffic accidents with 12 deaths and 73 injured victims.

“October 26 road traffic accidents with nine deaths and 70 injured victims, ” Okpe said.

The sector commander noted that the command had also identified some black spots across the state and had commenced work on them to help curtail any unforeseen accidents.

“We have identified many black spots in the state which include places such as Ipetu-Ijesa express-way, Ilesa, Akoda area, Ikirun and Gbangan expressway.

“We have also intensified efforts to engage stakeholders and transport unions on the need to be safety conscious and high mindedness when plying the highways.

“We shall deploy our good hands to the black spot areas identified, with towing vans and patrol vehicles and enough personnel.

Okpe further said the command would not relent in its public awareness campaign to help reduce the rate of accidents on highways, especially in the ember months, during and after the yuletide.

“We shall continue to visit mosques, churches, schools, industries, companies and institutions, including motor parks and highways with the help of our unit commanders.

“All these are to ensure that we record zero accident before and after the yuletide which is possible with the corporation of the motoring public.

Speaking on discipline, Okpe said the command would not hesitate to deal with any of its officers found wanted in any corruptible act.

“We have warned our men to desist from bribery and also be professional while discharging their duties.

“The command will seriously deal with any officer caught collecting bribe from any motorist either reported or being reported,” Okpe said.

He thanked the state government for the synergy and the Road Safety Advisory Council, headed by the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi , for his unflinching support toward ensuring that the state was accident free .

Okpe , however , said that safety was a shared responsibility which must be embraced by everyone , to ensure that Osun roads were safe for all.