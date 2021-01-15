About 15 persons have been sent to their early graves in a fatal motor accident involving two buses along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road on Friday.

The Borno State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Sanusi Ibrahim, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the accident occurred near Mainok village of Kaga Local Government Area and that all the corpses had been taken to the General Hospital Beneshiek, the headquarters of Kaga LGA.

He said: “I just got the report from our unit in Beneshiek that two sharon buses carrying 15 passengers, including the drivers, were involved in a fatal collision and that all the 15 people in the two buses died.

“It involved seven males and eight females.”

According to Ibrahim, the driver of the bus lost control because of a burst tyre, leading to the collision.

He urged motorists to always observe speed limit and other road safety regulations to minimise such fatal accidents.

NAN.