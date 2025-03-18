RMD, Toyin Abraham, Peller, others win Silverbird Awards 

Nollywood Actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Toyin Abraham, and Nigerian record producer, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don jazzy, were among those who received the 2025 Silverbird Awards for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports they were honoured alongside other Nigerians at the annual award held on Sunday night in Lagos.

Don Jazzy bagged the Extraordinary Achievement Award and RMD clinched the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other recipients included popular Tiktoker Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, who received the Influencer of the Year Award, while Abraham and Chidi Mokeme bagged the Trailblazer Awards.

The awards, which cut across different field of endeavours, also honoured Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State with the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year Award.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, received the distinguished Governors of the Year Award, while the Minister of Works, David Umahi, was recognised as Minister of the Year.

NAN reports that the Silverbird Man of the Year Award, which started in 2006, is an annual event that celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to various sectors, including business, politics, and entertainment.

The annual event presents a political discourse where government policies are censored, speeches are made amidst various awards that will be given to individuals who had excelled in their various fields.

Some of the prominent awardees of past editions included P-Square, Olu Jacobs, Aliko Dangote, Akinwumi Adesina, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

