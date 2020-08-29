The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission says it is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission to recover unremitted revenue accruable to the Federation Account.

The Chairman of the Commission, Elias Mbam, stated this during a courtesy visit to the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mohammed Umar.

Christian Nwachukwu, the Public Relations Officer of RMAFC, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu quoted the chairman as saying that this would be achieved by the revenue generating and collecting agencies.

According to him, the commission will be partnering with the EFCC in the area of monitoring and blocking of leakages in the remitting of generated revenues by the revenue generating and collecting agencies.

Mbam noted that the current dwindled revenue, informed by the oil crisis, which was the main source of revenue to the Federation Account, had given more need for the RMAFC to collaborate with the EFCC in monitoring and enforcement.

He further said the collaboration would minimise revenue leakage and maximise remittance of accrued revenue to government.

In his response, Umar expressed satisfaction for the RMAFC readiness to partner with the EFCC in its fight against corruption arising from revenue leakages.

He promised to collaborate with RMAFC to ensure that the revenue leakage of the Federation Account was blocked and remitted in a timely manner.

The EFCC boss, however, requested that RMAFC should spell out areas of concentration in the working synergy.