Riyom Council Chairman dismisses news of missing Fulani minor

The Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Emmanuel Jugul, has said the corpse of a middle aged missing Fulani boy, Abdulkareem Abubakar, has not been found contrary to report from the Fulani community.

Danboyi, in a press statement issued in Jos, said a leader of Fulani community in Riyom, Ardo Mohammed Adamu, had called to inform him of the corpse, which allegedly prompted the killing of two persons and others injured in Jol community on Wednesday.

He said when Commander of the Special Task Force, also known as Operation Safe Haven, Major General Anthony Atolagbe, called for a joint security meeting on Thursday between the Beroms and the Fulanis, it was discovered that the said corpse has not been found.

He said: “I was shocked when the Fulani said the corpse of the missing boy has not been found during the security meeting at the STF headquarters on Wednesday. The leader of the Fulani had called to inform me that the corpse was found in a gutter which I transparently told the media but for them to tell STF that the corpse has not been found shows they were out for a mischief.

“The corpse has not been found yet and the boy is still missing as the Special Task Force has constituted a community made up of Fulani and the Berom to search for the boy who was reportedly missing last week Wednesday for an enduring peace in the locality.”

According to Hon. Jugul, the STF Commander urged the aggrieved communities to find a common ground of resolving the issue and stop the ambushing and gruesome killing of women, children and the aged.

He regretted the recent killing of two persons in Jol community on Wednesday by gunmen and sued for lasting peace between the natives and the Fulanis.