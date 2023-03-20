RiversDecides2023: INEC stands down collation of governorship results as PDP takes 17 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Rivers State has stood down the continuation of collation of Saturday’s governorship election results in the state until Monday.

Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the State Returning Officer, announced the development on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, in Effurun, Delta State said the collation would continue by 10am on Monday because results from six Local Government Areas in the state were yet to be presented by the Electoral Officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the LGAs whose results were being awaited for presentations are Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema, Port Harcourt City, Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor.

NAN also reports that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate was leading in all the 17 LGAs whose results were presented to the state returning officer.

The LGAs, which had presented their results, were Tai, Opobo Nkoro, Ghokana, Eleme, Ogu-Bolo, Ikwere, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Bonny, Ahoada East, Omuma, Okrika, Andoni, Abuah-Uduah, Emoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.

