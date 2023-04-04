RiversDecides: INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers Tuesday advised political parties and applicants disputing the outcome of the 2023 general elections to visit its local government offices where election documents were domiciled for inspection.

The State’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, gave the advice in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the capital city, by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the commission, Geraldine Ekelemu.

Alalibo said the Commission had observed the unfolding events in the State in recent days concerning the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of election materials and access for inspection of the materials used during the elections.

He said: “The application for CTC of documents and access for inspection of election materials are the legitimate entitlement of candidates and parties to election petitions.

“These are, however, governed by processes and procedures which include payment of requisite fees, making copies/photocopies of relevant documents and certification by the authorised official of the commission.”

According to Alalibo, the commission has received nearly 50 applications since the conclusion of the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections in Rivers.

“A good number of these applications have been processed in accordance with the date of receipt of such applications and payment of certification fees.

“This process is still ongoing; they are once again reminded to avail themselves of this opportunity at our local government offices to inspect these materials as earlier advised,” he said.

He said INEC would work out modalities for inspection of other documents domiciled at the State office in accordance with available spaces.

Alalibo however noted that the parties and candidates insisted that the huge volumes of documents like ballot papers be brought to the state office.

He assured all applicants and the general public that the commission was committed to discharging its constitutional and lawful duties without preference or bias.

He also explained that the Commission needed the cooperation and understanding of all parties and the public to serve the state better.