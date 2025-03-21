The Sole Administrator for River State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (retd.), has said that the withheld local government allocations for the state have been released.

He confirmed this during a meeting with heads of local government administrators in Port Harcourt.

Ibas also assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries, adding “I feel the pain of the workers.”

Furthermore, the Rivers Sole Administrator stressed the need for financial accountability, noting that he would scrutinise the handling of public funds.

On security, Ibas emphasised collaboration with traditional rulers and security agencies.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” he told local government administrators.

In his reaction, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Clifford Paul, commended the Federal Government for appointing the Sole Administrator.

Paul, who is also the Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, attributed the decision to Ibas’ competence.

He urged the administrator to prioritise workers’ welfare, and explained that local government workers were owed two months’ salaries.

