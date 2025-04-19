Rivers: Why I can’t take orders from Ibas — Ex-Magistrate

A former Chief Magistrate in Rivers State, Ejike George, has revealed why he cannot take orders from the Sole Administrator of state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), which led to his decision to resign.

The retired Magistrate made this known when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Thursday.

George said: “I am simply saying that I cannot take instructions from a military administrator.

“I cannot.”

He faulted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, noting that there was no crisis in Rivers State to have warranted the move.

He said: “It is not fair to the people of Rivers State.

“My reason for resignation is simply because I cannot adapt to the military style of adjudication that would be introduced by the reason of the sole administrator.

“As a magistrate, our courts are courts of summary jurisdiction.

“Our proceedings are not guided by the constitution of this country.

“That being the case, it means that I would take directives from my employer, who is the Chief Judge of Rivers State.

“We, in turn, take some level of directive from the governor.

“That would have been the elected governor who had acted as the chief security officer of the state.

“I am simply saying that I cannot take instructions from a military administrator.

“I cannot.

“In the entire 16 years that I served with the Rivers State Judiciary, I have taken instructions from civilian administrators.

“I do not know how I am going to adapt and now begin to take instructions from a military administrator.

“I find it very strange.

“The judiciary did not take us to any previous training on how to work with military administrators.

“Until that is done, I don’t know how even my colleagues would cope.

“So, for me, unfortunately, I am not the type that would keep my mouth shut.

“So, I decided to throw in the towel and go home and look for something else to do.”

George dismissed the claim by the Rivers State Judicial Commission that he did not resign but was due for retirement.

He said: “I never faced any panel for any misconduct.”

Post Views: 4