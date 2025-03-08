Rivers: What Primate Ayodele told Fubara, how it’s playing out + Video

For about two years, the political atmosphere of Rivers State under the administration of Governor Sim Fubara has been tense owing to the crisis between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, despite the warnings to the incumbent by the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

Fubara and Wike are in a power tussle to determine who is really in charge of the state, with this greatly affecting power structures.

This is especially with the Rivers State House of Assembly and local government councils.

In the beginning, the House of Assembly reportedly attempted to impeach the governor on the orders of Wike, but somehow, Fubara, through the court, tentatively sacked the Martin Amaewhule-led assembly, which included about 27 lawmakers on the basis that they unconstitutionally decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Also, the local government chairmen who had sought an extension of tenure were removed from office after the election held across the state.

However, the Supreme Court last week in a landmark judgement restored the Martin Amaewhule-led assembly and declared that the local government election that held in the state was unconstitutional and, therefore, the elected chairmen and councillors were all sacked.

The buildup of political events in Rivers State since 2023 up till now has proven the credibility of the ministry of Primate Ayodele, who had foretold in 2022 that Wike and his successor will get into a dirty fight, even when they had the best of relationships.

While there are no permanent friends in politics, the fight between Wike and Fubara remains the most unpredictable political crisis of all time in Nigeria, but Primate Ayodele categorically revealed this long before it even happened and when it happened eventually, he revealed several other things that are now playing out in Rivers State.

Prominent among his revelations was the video he released in April 2024 when it appeared Fubara was having the victory against his former boss.

In the video, Primate Ayodele mentioned that if Fubara doesn’t pay close attention to the battle, he will end up losing everything.

He made it known that there will be a kind of militant fight, which will result in bloodbath in the state.

He also mentioned that the Supreme Court judgment may not favour Fubara and this will threaten his existence as governor of Rivers State.

These were his words: “In Rivers State, we will see that two factions, Wike and Fubara faction, will confront each other because Fubara’s political steps in Rivers will turn to a kind of militant fight. I am seeing a blood bath in Rivers State. The coming Supreme Court on this Fubara matter might not favour him, and I can tell you this that at the end of the day, there will be a threat to Fubara’s removal. When the time comes, you will remember this day.”

Just as Primate Ayodele said, Rivers State is currently at the brink of a violent fracas between the factions of the two political figures in the state.

In several viral videos just some days back, some groups of militants were seen threatening the House of Assembly with consequences if they dare impeach Fubara from his position. Asari Dokubo, a known ex-militant leader, was also seen in videos threatening to invoke violence in the state if anyone touches Fubara’s position.

Likewise, the Supreme Court, which Primate Ayodele spoke about, didn’t favour Fubara. At the moment, the House of Assembly has issued several threats to the governor, which suggests that there are new moves to impeach him.

No doubt, Primate Ayodele’s prophecies regarding Rivers State politics continue to play out exactly how he said them.

