Rivers University gets NUC accreditation for 24 courses

The management of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, has confirmed full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for all 24 programmes of the institution submitted for the exercise.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, made the confirmation at a media briefing to announce the commencement of academic activities in the satellite campuses of the citadel.

He disclosed that the university has obtained full accreditation from NUC for all the 24 programmes it presented to the commission.

He said, “The Rivers State University scored 100 percent in the November/December, 2022 accreditation exercise conducted by the National Universities Commission. The university obtained full accreditation status for all the 24 academic programmes presented for the exercise.”

The RSU VC listed some of the programmes as: Architecture, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, History and Diplomatic Studies, Medicine and Surgery, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Mathematics, Economics, Mass Communication, Political Science among others.

Prof Okogbule stated that academic activities have commenced at the various satellite campuses of the university located in Ahoada, Emuoha and Etche.

While commending Governor Nyesom Wike for his vision in approving the locations of the satellite in various parts of the state, he said the facilities will bring development to the communities, and their neighbours.

He also assured students that security measures would be put in place to forestall any untoward incidents.

“We are in touch with the commissioner of police and security agencies to ensure that we have regular patrols in these areas,” he added.

He further said the completed police formations near the Etche, Ahoada and Emuoha campuses will boost internal security arrangements put in place by the university management in partnership with the communities to ensure the safety of both staff and students.

“You know security is everybody’s business. So, even the students themselves have to be security conscious and ensure that they don’t engage in activities that will attract these hoodlums. It is very important particularly this period when there are security challenges everywhere,” he stated. The Punch