The Media Officer of Rivers United, Sammy Wejinya, on Saturday said the club would officially open camping for the 2019/2020 football season on Sunday.

Wenjinya said in a statement in Lagos that all retained and invited players are expected to be in camp from its official resumption date.

He said: “The first training session of the club for the up-coming season will hold on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.”

The General Manager of the club, Okey Kpalukwu, added that any retained player who fails to report to camp on or before August 6 will be sanctioned.

Wenjinya further expressed expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the club and the people of Rivers State, noting that the 2019/20 season will be one of great promise for the club.

“We were just 90 minutes away from picking a continental ticket last season and we are certain the upcoming season will be a lot more positive for us,” he said.

Kpalukwu added that the club was poised to do better this term and make Rivers people proud.

He said: “We’ve set up camp and every necessary step is being taken to ensure we get back to the top.

“Rivers Utd FC finished in the fifth place in Group A of the abridged 2019 NPFL season and reached the semi-final of the Nation’s Cup competition, the AITEO Cup.”