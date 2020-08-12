Rivers United Football Club’s Supporters Club on Wednesday called for the resignation of the Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko.

Franklin Owhor, the club’s Chairman, made the call in a statement released in Port Harcourt, alleging a distortion of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League table by the LMC.

He said the adoption of the Points Per Game to conclude the 2019/2020 season by the LMC had put both the LMC and the competition into a state of disrepute.

“The LMC recommended the format to the NFF which then took the decision following resolutions passed at an online meeting of the federation’s Football Committee,” Owhor said.

He insisted that fairness, justice and equity be done on the 2019/2020 NPFL competition, which ended after its suspension in March, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: “Only a league table showing the standing of all the clubs reflecting the actual performance based on PPG system as agreed by all the clubs should be upheld.

“Dikko should explain where in the world the head-to-head format is used to resolve a tie in a football league instead of goal difference, and he should also explain his reason for jettisoning the rules of the game.”

Owhor contended that the LMC Governing Board has lost the trust and confidence of the country’s football followers by the act of “discrediting and bringing confusion into the Nigerian Football League system”.

He said: “He and the LMC must impress it upon the NFF to uphold and submit to CAF as Nigeria’s 2020/2021 representatives – Plateau United and Rivers United – in the Champions League and – Enyimba International FC and Kano Pillars – in the Confederation Cup.”

He added that Dikko should be removed as LMC Chairman if he failed to resign.

He said: “We stand for fairness, justice and truth in the interest of developing the game, and we call on the Federal Ministry of Sports and NFF to probe Shehu Dikko.

“He distorted and criminally manipulated the PPG table to favour a certain club, and this should be looked into.”

Owhor threatened that if Rivers United FC were not awarded the second position on the PPG table, the club would ensure all 2020/2021 NPFL games were put on hold.

Owhor however said his club was confident the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the NFF Executive Committee would do the right thing in the best interest of football.