Rivers United aim to upset odds against Wydad in CAF Champions League

Rivers United’s Joseph Onoja believes the Nigerian side can turn in another supreme effort against title-holders Wydad Casablanca this weekend to reach the African Champions League group stage for the first time.



Onoja starred as Rivers, who have been promised a financial windfall if they knock out their illustrious opponent, came from behind to defeat the Moroccans 2-1 in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie in the south-eastern city of Port Harcourt on Sunday.



Bouly Sambou gave three-time African champions Wydad a first-half lead that lasted only two minutes before Malachi Ohawume equalised, while Paul Acquah scored the 53rd-minute winner for the hosts.



“We bounced back from a debatable goal to win at home and we know what awaits us from their fans and the antics in Morocco,” midfielder Onoja, 23, told BBC Sport Africa.



“One thing I am sure of is that Wydad fans won’t come on the pitch to play. It’s us against the players and as defending champions, they will be under pressure.



“The most important thing for us is to walk away from the Mohammed V Stadium with a group-stage ticket.”



Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, the sole sponsor of Rivers United, rewarded each player with $20,000 for winning the Nigerian league for the first time in their history in June.



Wike has since doubled the incentive, with players expected to pocket $40,000 each should they eliminate Wydad and become the first Nigerian club into the group stage since Lobi Stars in 2018-19.



“This is our job, career and profession. But for the governor to promise us such an amount of money, I think it’s just an extra motivation,” said Onoja.



“The main motivation for us is our careers because beating Wydad and making a name for ourselves by reaching the group stage will definitely lift our profile.



“Whether they like it or not, we’re going with our own tactics. We know what we can do to get the game out of their hands, and to be the best we have to beat the best in Wydad.”



Struggling champions

After an impressive 2-0 victory over record 10-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt in the last Champions League final, Wydad have suffered setbacks on and off the field.



Coach Walid Regragui resigned and has since become the coach of World Cup-bound Morocco.



He was succeeded by Houcine Ammouta, who saw his team crash 2-0 to underdogs Renaissance Berkane in an all-Moroccan Caf Super Cup match.



Now, Wydad must win at home against Rivers on Sunday to avoid a shock elimination from the premier African club competition, which would see them drop into the second-tier Caf Confederation Cup.



Elsewhere, a joyful day for Nigeria in the Champions League was completed when Plateau United also came from behind to beat four-time winners Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 in Abuja.



All the goals came in the first half with Mustapha Ibrahim scoring the match winner after Ifeanyi Emmanuel had cancelled out the lead which Anice Badri gave the visitors.



Confederation Cup holders Renaissance Berkane were also beaten in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie, losing 3-1 to Kwara United, another Nigerian side.