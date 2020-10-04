The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 160 fresh Coronavirus infections in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the NCDC, the country has conducted about 532,765 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

The agency noted that the number of deaths had increased by one and that 125 patients were discharged after they were successfully treated in the past 24 hours.

It said the new infections were reported in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 59,287, discharged cases to 50,718, and recoded deaths to 1,113.

The NCDC said based on reported cases from the states, Rivers had the highest number, followed by Lagos.

“Rivers, with 42 new cases, recorded the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases followed by Lagos, which recorded 32 cases. Plateau confirmed 21 cases and FCT reported 18 cases.

“Other states with new infections are: Kaduna – 14, Ogun – 11, Katsina – 10, Kwara – 3, Ondo – 3, Imo – 3, Anambra – 1, Abia – 1, and Oyo – 1.”

According to the agency, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate national response activities across the country,

“Till date, 59,287 cases have been confirmed, 50,718 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has topped 1,497,391.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention disclosed in a statement on Saturday that reported deaths owing to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 36,504.

The continental agency also said the number of recoveries from the virus across the continent had reached 1,236,859.

The centre identified South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria as countries most affected by the virus in Africa.