Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday announced that his administration would build a world class treatment centre to cater to cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the state.

Wike disclosed this during the inauguration of the Rumuogba 1 and 2 flyovers, of the triple flyover project built by Julius Berger Nigeria in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Rivers government had outlined its activities of commissioning the newly built flyovers, roads, government house hospital, and government house press centre from March 1 till 6.

Wike said the state government would be signing another contract with Julius Berger to build a cancer disease treatment centre in the state within 14 months.

He commended the people of Rumuogba community for their cooperation with Julius Berger during the building of the flyover.

Wike commended Julius Berger Nigeria for completing the triple flyovers which was signed to be completed under 16 months within 14 months, expecting the 4th, 5th and 6th flyovers would be ready by August.

In his speech, former Governor of Kano State, Gov. Rabiu Kwankwaso urged Wike to keep working and maintaining peace in the state.

Kwankwaso said that Wike had demonstrated nationalistic spirit by creating a conducive climate that promoted peace and unity among all residents in the state.

“I commend Wike for maintaining peace and order in the state, I have seen my people from our communities residing here, they testified that there has been peace among them and other communities in the state.

“This means that you are maintaining peace and order in the state, I encourage you to keep working, keep saying and doing the right thing to move the country forward.

“I also congratulate you for the positive change you brought to the state; this flyover is the longest in Rivers and in this part of the country,” he said.

Kwankwaso commended Wike for using first class contractors like Julius Berger Nigeria in building quality facilities in the state.

He advised him to continue with the great work he was doing in education in the state.

Elloka Tasie-Amadi, the Rivers Commissioner for Works, said that the Rumuogba flyover was the longest of the triple flyover projects conceived by the state governor.

“The Rumuogba flyover is 842.58m long from ramp to ramp, the transition area from four lanes to eight lanes is 205.92m long.

“It has 8.3m wide service lanes on either side of the flyover, each measuring 1.24km with a combined total of 2.48km.

“The 20 single arm and 59 double arm streetlight poles are powered by a dedicated substation equipped with a transformer and backup generator.

“This is the same power source for the traffic lights installed at intersections around the flyover,” Tasie-Amadi said.