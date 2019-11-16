Rivers Hoopers and Raptors of Lagos will face off in the final of the 2019 Nigeria Basketball Federation-organised President Cup National Final 8 on Sunday.

Raptors defeated Niger Potters 84-81 points to book their place in the final.

Raptors showed their intention very early in the game as they scored a whooping 33 points against Potters, who only managed 18 points.

They were able to hold their own against a more experienced Niger side as they ended the first half 42-27 points.

The second half also took a similar pattern, 17-16, 17-25, which saw the team see out the win to the excitement of their fans.

Abel Offia scored 17 points, two assists and seven rebounds.

Akintoye Abiodun scored 16 points and three assists, while Ebuka Innocent scored 15 points.

Hoopers beat Kwara Falcons in the other semifinal clash 78-64 points.

In the classification, it was all about the overtime drama between Nigerian Army Rockets and Civil Defenders of Abuja in the second game.

The game went to two overtime sessions when the fourth quarter ended 79 points apiece before the Nigeria Army side forced the first overtime with the scores tied at 89 points.

Army showed their resilience and their strong will to finish strong scoring 8 points while Defenders managed only seven points to close out 97-96 points in a game that had all spectators on their feet.

In the other classification game, Islanders ended their NBBF organised President Cup National Final 8 on a high with a 80-73 points win against Benue Braves in the classification game.