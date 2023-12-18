Rivers: Tinubu meets Fubara, Wike, Odili, others 

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with stakeholders from Rivers State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara led the team from the State.

The stakeholders at the meeting included: former governor, Peter Odili and some traditional rulers from the state.

It was gathered that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and immediate past Governor, Nyesom Wike, is also expected to be part of the meeting.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila are also part of the meeting.

The uproar between Wike and Fubara split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister.

The crisis also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against Fubara, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

The President and some elder statesmen had intervened in the crisis earlier in October, but there was little or no results, hence, it degenerated into a full-blown fight.