Rivers: Supreme Court judgment can lead to instability in Niger Delta — INC

The Ijaw National Congress has condemned in strong terms the recent Supreme Court ruling on the Rivers State political crisis, warning that it could lead to widespread instability in the Niger Delta.

The INC said the judgment failed to acknowledge the historical and political sacrifices made by the Ijaw people in Rivers State’s governance.

It said in a statement by its President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, that any attempt to undermine Governor Siminalayi Fubara would have dire consequences for national peace and economic stability.

Tracing the roots of political dynamics in Rivers State, the INC said the Ijaw people have played a crucial role in shaping the state’s leadership for decades.

According to Professor Okaba, in 1999, an Ijaw leader, Chief Marshall Harry, was instrumental in securing the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Dr. Peter Odili, despite a formidable challenge from Sergeant Awuse.

Harry further ensured Odili’s victory against a Kalabari opponent, Chief Ebenezer Isokariari of the All Peoples Party.

In 2003, the INC recalled that when Harry backed Awuse’s governorship ambition, it was not Awuse but Harry himself who was assassinated, marking a painful loss for the Ijaw people.

By 2007, Ijaw leaders such as Soboma George and Farrah Dagogo played a decisive role in securing victory for Sir Celestine Omehia, while Prince Igodo, a Kalabari-Ijaw warlord, was killed during Omehia’s swearing-in to prevent security breaches.

Similarly, in 2011, when Rotimi Amaechi sought to nominate Pastor Tonye Cole as a minister, Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of then President Goodluck Jonathan, ensured that Nyesom Wike took the slot instead.

The INC lamented that despite these consistent sacrifices by the Ijaw people, an Ikwerre political elite now seeks to frustrate the first riverine governor in decades.

The INC thus warned the Federal Government that the Ijaw people will defend Governor Fubara “with every pint of blood in their veins”, emphasising that they would not stand by and allow their long-awaited tenure to be truncated.

Prof. Okaba also cautioned that while the INC has worked tirelessly to preserve peace in the Niger Delta, leading to increased oil production and revenue for the nation, regrettable, the same resources are now being used to marginalise the Ijaw people.

He specifically pointed out that this trend extends beyond Rivers State to Ondo, Edo, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States, where Ijaws continue to face political exclusion.

Issuing a direct warning to President Bola Tinubu, the INC insisted that the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State must not be treated as ordinary politicking.

Okaba stressed that the Ijaw people, numbering over 40 million worldwide, would not tolerate any attempt to undermine their place in Nigerian politics.

He enjoined Fubara to, in the spirit of sportsmanship, work with all duly constituted arms of government in the state.

He, however, said if the governor’s tenure is truncated by the Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly or anybody else, the INC cannot guarantee the sustenance of the current peace in the Niger Delta nor the continued rise in oil production, a veiled warning of potential disruptions in the region’s petroleum industry.

With the INC’s firm stance, tensions in Rivers State are expected to escalate if urgent steps are not taken to resolve the political crisis amicably.

Stakeholders now look to President Tinubu and other national leaders to navigate the unfolding situation carefully to avoid plunging the oil-rich region into chaos.

As the political battle unfolds, one thing remains clear: the Ijaw National Congress has drawn the line, and any further attempts to sideline Governor Fubara may come at a heavy price.

