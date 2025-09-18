Rivers: Supporters disappointed as Fubara fails to show up

Thousands of supporters who had thronged the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday morning to welcome Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, went home disappointed after waiting for hours.

Many of the supporters, who came as early as 6 a.m. from different parts of the state, including rural areas, started leaving the Government House entrance between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

Some of their leaders, including the immediate past local government chairmen loyal to Fubara, were seen making frantic calls as the whereabouts of the governor remained unknown as of 1 p.m.

Among the sacked LG chairmen who led their supporters to the Government House in anticipation of the governor’s return were the former chairman of Obio/Akpor, Chijoke Ihunwo, and his counterpart from Port Harcourt City, Ezebunwo Itche-Mati, among others.

Meanwhile, none of the supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were seen at the Government House, including the newly elected LG chairmen.

Some of those seen leaving the Government House gate expressed frustration over the governor’s absence after waiting for several hours.

“We are going because we are hungry. Maybe when the governor comes, we will return,” one of them said.

The development coincided with the expiration of the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state following the hostilities between the governor and the Assembly, which is largely controlled by loyalists of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Also Read

President Bola Tinubu in March declared an end to the State of Emergency in Rivers State, following months of political turmoil that paralysed governance and threatened security in the oil-rich state.

The President had appointed Ibas as administrator after dissolving political structures to restore order.

However, Tinubu, on Wednesday, formally declared an end to the State of Emergency in Rivers State, clearing the way for the return of full democratic governance in the state.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']