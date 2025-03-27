Rivers State Government suspends all political appointees

The Rivers State Government has suspended all political office holders and appointees across the state, effective immediately.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

The Chief of Staff said the suspension was in line with the powers conferred on Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

Those suspended included Secretary to the State Government; Chief of Staff; Commissioners; and Chairmen and members of boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals; and Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

The statement directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

It said in cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.

This directive takes effect from March 26, 2025.

Post Views: 8