Rivers Sole Administrator to Politicians: Sheathe your swords

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has told politicians to sheathe their swords and allow peace to return fully to the state.

Ibas spoke at an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday.

The service was to mark the end of emergency rule in the state and the return of Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to power on September 18, 2025.

Ibas said: “Six months ago, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, declared a state of emergency in River State.

“At that moment, our beloved state stood at a crossroad, torn by divisions, instability, and broken trust.

“By God’s grace and with the support of Mr. President and all of you, we have worked through those difficult days together.

“Today, as a people, we return thanks to God for preserving our lives, granting us peace, and allowing the successful conduct of the local government council elections across the state and thus laying the foundation for the return of democratic governance in Rivers State.

“We have survived storms-political, social, economic, and through it all, God has been faithful.”

“The seeds of reconciliation have been planted.

“These seeds need your deliberate nurture to take root.

“Our collective sacrifices and commitment to peace is what we must all strive to guide at this time.

“My brothers and sisters, this Ecumenical Centre is itself a symbol of unity, different denominations under one roof, lifting one voice to one God.

“In the same spirit, Rivers people must rise above bitterness, rivalry and self-interest to pursue the greater good of our state.

“The progress and prosperity of the River State must be placed above personal and or partisan interest.

“I make a special appeal to our political actors: Sheathe your sword.

“Politics must never be an excuse to destroy the very state we are called to serve.

“The progress and prosperity of the River State must be placed above personal or partisan interest.

“River State cannot afford another season of division and acrimony.

“We must forgive one another, reconcile with sincerity, and embrace tolerance.

“Let us remember that no political victory or personal gain is worth the blood of our brothers and sisters.

“Let us forgive, let us reconcile, and let us heal.

“For where there is peace, there is progress, and where there is love, there is prosperity.

“To our youth, you are the strength of Rivers State.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as tools for violence.

“Channel your energy into building, creating, and sustaining peace.

“Your future, our collective future, depends on it.

“While efforts at peace and reconciliation take hold, all stakeholders, leaders, elders, political actors, and citizens alike should put Rivers State first.

“Let us guide the peace we have, nurture it with love, and grow it with stability and prosperity for generations yet unborn.

“Our elders must continue to guide with wisdom.

“Our faith leaders must sustain prayers for peace.

“Our young people must commit to learning, working, and creating so that Rivers State will continue to shine as the treasure base of the nation.”

In his sermon, Pastor Organ Barasin said every individual experiences a moment of intervention, noting that the emergency rule was implemented in the state due to prevailing challenges and instability.

Barasin said before the declaration of emergency rule, the intense political tension in the state could have led to a bloodbath if not for divine intervention.

He said: “Some people may have been killed.

“The plan of the enemy was to destabilise Rivers State, but Rivers State belongs to God.

“The plan of the enemy will not stand.

“We are thanking God for his continued sustenance.

“There is peace in this land.

“Rivers State will grow industries.

“The peace we have now must be sustained, and God wants us to forget the past.

“If you don’t let go of the past, you can’t reach out for the future.

“Brethren, we must learn to forgive and forget the past so that we can move forward.

“As we prepare to hand over to a democratic government, if our attitudes don’t change, nothing will change in this state.

“Our leaders, service chiefs, judiciary, and the legislature all have a role to play.”

