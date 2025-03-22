Rivers Sole Administrator orders payment of LG staff salaries

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration to take all necessary steps to ensure the payment of outstanding LG workers’ salaries.

Ibas made the remark while meeting with the Heads of Local Government Administration and the leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Rivers State chapter in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He described as unfortunate the non-payment of the workers salaries for February and March, but attributed the situation to the withholding of the monthly allocations to the state following the Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court had on February 28, 2025 annulled the Local government council election of the state conducted on October 5, 2025.

Ibas said the withheld allocations had been released, adding: “I sincerely feel the pain of these workers, many of whom have endured months of financial strain.

“I hereby issue a directive that all the necessary steps be taken to ensure that these salaries are paid with no further delay.”

He said the LG, being the third tier of government and closest to the people, had the sacred responsibility of ensuring that councils’ affairs run with utmost care, respect, and dedication to the people’s welfare.

He added: “As leaders, we must feel the pains of our people and offer them a more positive, inclusive and transformative leadership.

“This is the mandate I have accepted and it is the standard I expect from all of you.

“To this end, I hereby direct further that all Local Government Areas furnish my office with wage bills by way of briefing through the office of the Head of Service.”

Ibas said that the briefing by the Head of Service would enable him acquaint himself with the situation and deal with such matters.

He directed that all such submissions should be supported with relevant documents to provide clarity and ensure accuracy.

He pledged to promote the culture of transparency and accountability, warning against reckless spending of public funds at the local government levels.

He also stated that transparency and accountability would remain the watchword of the new administration in all engagements and activities.

Ibas said: “My administration will not tolerate any form of recklessness, abuse of office or misuse of public funds.

“Henceforth, there must be accountability and value for money.

“I have just six months, but we must ensure that the people of Rivers State deserve to see how their money is used and it is our duty to ensure that every kobo is accounted for.”

Ibas said that he was already working out the necessary modalities that would ensure effective monitoring of accountability.

He said that no efforts would be spared in taking decisive actions against anyone who would be found wanting in financial dealings at the local government councils.

He said that his administration would ensure that every decision made, every policy implemented, and every action taken would be guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and service to the people.

Ibas urged them to embrace the principles and make them the corner stone of their leadership in their respective local government areas.

According to him, leadership is about service and sacrifices to the people and not about comfort or personal gains.

He stated that Rivers State people deserved the best of service from those who were saddled with responsibilities of public leadership and must do so selflessly and tirelessly.

Ibas urged that those who were not willing to make such level of sacrifice to willingly excuse themselves from public responsibility, or otherwise embrace the change that had dawned.

He also urged them to rise and provide the people with the effective leadership they deserved, charging them to see themselves as change agents, and the architect of the future being sought for.

He said: “Let us therefore work together to ensure that the people of Rivers State feel the impact of good governance in their lives.

“Let us therefore uphold the highest standard of integrity in all that we do, refusing to be compromised by personal interest or external pressure.”

In an address, the President of NULGE, Rivers State chapter, Clifford Paul, who is also the Head of LG Administration of Port Harcourt LG Council, acknowledged that workers were not paid for about two months.

He lauded the Sole Administrator for directing the immediate payment of their salary.

Paul said that Rivers State had experienced slow development with the political conflicts creating much tension, but expressed hope that with the sole administrator on the saddle, greater peace would return back to the state.

He, however, pledged their unalloyed support to the course of peace and stability in the state.

