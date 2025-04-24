Rivers Sole Administrator attends first NEC meeting at Aso Rock

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas is currently attending the National Economic Council NEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, who just defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, is also at the meeting.

Other governors spotted at the meeting include Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Edo, Monday Okpebholo, Cross River, Bassey Otu among others.

There were also a good number of Deputy Governors in attendance at the meeting.

The National Economic Council NEC meeting is chaired by the Vice President, where issues of great national importance form the crux of deliberations by members.

