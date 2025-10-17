Rivers revokes N134b contract awarded by Ibas, orders refund of N20b

The Rivers Executive Council has revoked the N134 billion contract awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) by the former Sole Administrator of the State, Ibok-Ete-Ibas, for the renovation, retrofitting, and furnishing of the state secretariat complex, and ordered the refund of the N20 billion released as mobilisation fee.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting.

Ezekiel-Hart said that the council, during the meeting presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, directed the immediate refund of the N20 billion mobilisation fee already paid to the contractor.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the contracts were awarded in a hasty manner without following due process.

He said the council, therefore, approved the revalidation of the bidding process for all four contracts that were earlier advertised in national dailies on February 19, 2025.

“With the revalidation process now on, a fresh bidding will be advertised in newspapers for competent and experienced contractors to prequalify and submit both technical and commercial bids,” he said.

Ezekiel-Hart mentioned the projects to include the construction of 4.8km reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation of Queenstown, Epellema, Oloma, and Minima communities in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

Also, the construction of 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Ndoni-Onukwu, Isikwu, and Aziazagi communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area.

Others are construction of 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Utuechi, Obiofu, Isala, Ani-Eze, Odugri communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, and the renovation, retrofitting and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex.

Speaking also, Dr. Chisom Gbali, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, said that the council reviewed the ongoing efforts to create jobs for Rivers State youths.

Gbali added that the ministry would develop a framework for job creation and economic empowerment, and reiterated the government’s determination to open up more opportunities for the youth.

Similarly, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said the council approved the constitution of a committee to develop a proposal to create Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and ICT laboratories across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Uzoma-Nwogu explained that the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s directive that from 2026, all examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) would be computer-based.

According to her, the Deputy Governor is chairing the committee constituted to carry out the initiative.

She added: “The Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Works, Information and Communications, as well as the Commissioner for Energy are members.”

Uzoma-Nwogu explained that the move was to prepare Rivers State youths for a digital future and improve the quality of education across the state.

On the flash flood in some parts of the state, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, said that the council directed the immediate remedial intervention to address the situation.

Sirawoo cautioned residents against disposing waste into drainage channels and building on waterways, which worsen flooding, affirming the government’s commitment to accelerate development in the state.