The Nigerian Online Newspaper


SportFootball

Rivers release funds for 2014/15 sign on fees 

By The Eagle Online
The Rivers State Government has released funds for the payment of sign on fees owed players of Sharks, Dolphins and Rivers Angels FC for the 2014/15 season.
The funds were owed by the immediate past administration in the State.
Speaking on the development, the Rivers State Sports Commissioner,  Hon. Boma Iyaye, stated that the present administration will continue to make the welfare of sports men and women in the State top priority.
Iyaye added the the Rivers State Government will continue to support the two State-owned clubs, Rivers United FC and Rivers Angels FC, to ensure that laurels are claimed in the upcoming campaign.
Related Stories

Crocodile Smile II: Detractors have failed – Wike

Rivers urges FG, Police to intervene in state’s security…

AITEO Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah, Rivers Angels headline semis


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online