Rivers reapproves stadium for Atiku’s campaign

The Rivers State Government has reapproved the use of Adekiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for the use of the campaign of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for his campaign.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, made the announcement on Tuesday after the initial withdrawal of the offer.

The Rivers State Government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of January 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development showed that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was working with the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.

The government said it understood that the PDP PCC intended sharing the approved facility with the APC, whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

But on Tuesday at the state PDP Campaign rally in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

The governor also spoke on the crisis in the PDP, even as he faulted the comment by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

Wike said the claim was false as no member of the group of five PDP governors advocating for the southern chairmanship of the party will visit Ayu.

He said nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop the political advocacy because it is a fight they must surely win.

Wike insisted that no man can chase them away from the party they built.