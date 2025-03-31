Rivers President’s intervention not threat to democracy – Ladoja

A former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, has said that the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in Rivers State should not be seen as a threat to democracy.

The former governor said this on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while hosting dignitaries at his residence for Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Ladoja said that the temporary intervention from the President had brought relative peace in the state.

The former governor urged elders and major actors in the current political unrest in Rivers State to come to a roundtable for amicable resolution of the issues if they had genuine intention to serve the people of the state.

He advised Rivers State indigenes and other stakeholders to maintain calmness, while awaiting judgement of the pending case filed by Peoples Democratic Party governors.

Ladoja charged Nigerians to continue with their good deeds after Ramadan.

He said that one of the essence of the Holy month was to let well-meaning Nigerians to feel what indigent people had been experiencing, and learn to do good.

He said: “Many people have been on self and compulsory fasting due to lack of food before the commencement of Ramadan.

“Apart from abstinence from sins, Ramadan is teaching us to remember and care for people that lack basic means of survival.

“We must embrace a sacrificial lifestyle.”

