Rivers political crisis: PDP confirms Tinubu’s intervention

President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the crisis rocking the executive and legislature in the largely Peoples Democratic Party-dominated Rivers State political structure.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, stated this when he briefed State House Correspondents on Tuesday.

He spoke after a closed-door session with Tinubu, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said: “We had a closed session where very serious national issues were discussed that have serious security implications.

“That is the problem emerging in Rivers.

“The President in his usual leadership position intervened and then it will appear that there will be peace in that respect.

“He has shown that he is a president for everybody.

“A president for the Peoples Democratic Party and a president for the All Progressives Congress by intervening today and bringing succour and solace to the people of Rivers.

“On behalf of governors in states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party, I extol the leadership qualities of Mr. President.

“I congratulated him and expressed appreciation that PDP governors that had gone through tribunals emerged victorious.

“We know that is leadership.”

Mohammed also extolled Tinubu as a great leader who did not use his big hammer to extricate or to emasculate the opposition.

“We found this very good and going forward we pledge that we are going to work with him to bring good governance to the people of Nigeria,” he said.

The Governor also commended the professionalism in the conduct and the way and manner the judiciary had been working under the leadership of President Tinubu.

“There is professionalism in the conduct and the way and manner the judiciary is working under his leadership,” Mohammed stressed.