Rivers: Police react to reported robbery in popular bank

The Rivers State Police Command has urged residents to disregard online reports of an armed robbery at a popular bank in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spoke on the report in a statement on Wednesday.

Iringe-Koko said the misleading report falsely claimed that armed robbers stormed a bank on September 23, 2025 and advised people to avoid parts of the city.

“The command categorically states that no such incident occurred anywhere in Port Harcourt or across Rivers State,” she declared.

She said the false report was designed to cause unnecessary panic and fear among residents.

“We urge the public to disregard the report entirely and desist from sharing unverified information,” she added.

Also Read:

Iringe-Koko reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding residents and visitors in the state.

According to her, police operatives remain on constant patrols and high alert to respond to any security threats.

“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm,” she assured.

Iringe-Koko advised residents to verify information from official sources before sharing, warning that deliberate spreaders of falsehood would face prosecution.