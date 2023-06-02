Rivers police kill notorious cultist in shootout, recover arms

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed a notorious cultist, Azunda Elechi, during a shootout.

The Spokesperson of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement she issued on Thursday.

Iringe-Koko said Eleci, a member of the Dey-Gbam cult group, was among those who carried out an attack at Mgbola Village, Ndele Emohua Local Government Area on Tuesday, where four persons were killed.

She said: “On Wednesday, 31st May, 2023, the Dey-Gbam Cult Group invaded the community again. In a shootout between the cultists and the Police/local vigilantes, Azunda Elechi ‘M’ was fatally injured.

“One pump action and two live cartridges with three empty cartridge shells were recovered.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycard, has urged parents/guardians to monitor the activities of their children/wards so as to ensure they do not succumb to societal pressures to do crime.

“Similarly, members of the public are enjoined to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police through the appropriate channels.”