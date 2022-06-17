Rivers Police Command arrests 30 suspects, rescues eight kidnap victims

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has announced that the command under his watch recently arrested over 30 suspects for various crimes in the state, rescued eight kidnapped victims, including a child, and then recovered 14 weapons.

Arrested suspects in the period under review were 30, arms recovered were six, while ammunition was eight.

The Command also recovered one magazine from suspected criminals.

Also, the Command rescued eight kidnapped victims, including a child.

The CP, while appreciating his policemen for their sleepless nights to ensure that the state was safe, urged members of the public to always furnish the police with vital credible information, which will assist the police in tracking and arresting criminals.

Eboka added: “I want to thank God Almighty for his divine enablement to the Command in its quest to rid the state of undesirable elements and reduce crime to the barest minimum.

“I wish to assure the citizens of the state that the momentum in the fight against crime and other vices will be sustained with gusto to ensure peace and tranquillity continue to reign in the state.”