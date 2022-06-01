Rivers people will determine who will govern them — Abe

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said the people of Rivers State will determine who will govern the state as it is the people that have the power to decide their future.

Abe made the declaration while addressing members of the Progressive Lecturers Network in Port Harcourt.

He stated that the Nigerian voter has come of age and now realized that they are the ones who install the government and so they can demand what they expect from the government they installed.

The Senator said: “Today, the Progressive Lecturers Network of Rivers State, have gathered and they didn’t ask me what party I belong.

“Rather, they are gathered to say, we want to work with you to chart a new future for the state.

“This is because they know that it is not the party that make leadership but the people and that’s the point I have always made.

“Everybody knows that what you need is the people.

“Our electoral laws have made it possible for people to be able to determine the direction in which they want to go.

“Here in Rivers State, we are going to show Nigerians that Rivers people can choose their own direction and I am promising that what we are offering is partnership based on reality.

“We cannot continue to sell our votes, we cannot continue to vote on sentiments, and we cannot continue to vote on ridiculous premises without asking where our own future is with that vote.

“We must vote with ourselves and our children in mind, that is how we are going to do something different and see something different.

“If in running the party they don’t obey the Constitution and rules of their own party, why should a voter continue to be loyal to organizations that are not loyal to you.

“It is time for us as Nigerians, as voters, as stakeholders to be bold enough and courageous to chart our own course.

“I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but I want to say categorically to the Rivers electorate that I, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe with your support, will be on the ballot in March, 2023.”

Abe thanked the lecturers for their initiative, saying: “This actually was your own initiative.

“You said you wanted to hear from me and interrogate me as to what direction we actually want to take the state.

“You have something and I have something.

“I am glad you have made your decision and your decision is in the interest of Rivers State.”

Earlier, leader of the group, Dr. Wiri ThankGod Bariyaa, told Senator Abe that their mission is to partner him in order to chart the course for a new Rivers State.