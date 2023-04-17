Rivers: PDP wins supplementary polls in two Federal Constituencies

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party were on Sunday declared winners of the just-concluded rerun polls in Khana/Gokhana Federal Constituency and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Federal Constituency 2 in Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission made the declaration on Sunday through its Returning Officers.

The RO for Khana/Gokhana Constituency, Kingsely Owete, declared the result at Bori.

Owete said Dunameme Dekor, the PDP candidate in Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, who won the constituency’s rerun election, satisfied the requirements of the law.

He said that Dekor won with 18,641 votes ahead of his closest rival, Friday Nkeeh, of the Social Democratic Party, who scored 10,165 votes.

Responding, Dekor thanked the people of Khana/Ghokana for electing him, adding that he would attract development to his Constituency.

INEC also declared Blessing Amadi of the PDP winner of the election in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Federal Constituency 2.

Amadi, also thanked the people of PHALGHA 2 for their support and pledged her commitment to the development of the constituency.

She also commended INEC for ensuring that the BVAS machines functioned properly.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Collins Owhonda, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers State, withdrew from the race 24 hours before the election, announcing his defection to the PDP.