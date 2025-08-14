Rivers Pastor arrested over alleged dehumanisation of minors

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested Ifediorah Onyeibor, aged 41, Head Pastor of an undisclosed Pentecostal church based in Port Harcourt.

Onyeibor was detained following the circulation of a viral video on social media purportedly showing him dehumanising several minors during a church programme organised for children.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the command, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday that the suspect was apprehended after public outcry over the degrading footage.

According to her, police officers, acting on coordinated intelligence, arrested the pastor along with several members of the church.

“Onyeibor was seen in a video dehumanising some minors in what appears to be a church environment.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the pastor allegedly organised a three-day programme for children in his church, purportedly for ‘spiritual cleansing.’

“During interrogation, Onyeibor claimed that he had been inspired by the Holy Spirit to carry out the spiritual cleansing of the children,” she said.

Iringe-Koko stated that investigations were ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She pledged to provide further updates on the matter and urged the public to supply law enforcement with credible information.

“The Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens, particularly vulnerable groups such as minors,” she assured.

