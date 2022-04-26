Rivers NUJ Council expresses shock over member’s death

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has expressed shock at the sudden passage of its member, Joseph Ezuma, of the Correspondents Chapel.

The NUJ made the expression in a statement issued Tuesday in Port Harcourt by its Assistant Secretary, Esther Obilalor.

Ezuma, who died Monday morning after a brief illness, was a former executive member of the Rivers Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ and a former staff member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The union also condoled with the deceased journalist’s wife, daughter, as well as members of the Correspondents Chapel.

The statement read in parts: “The news of Ezuma’s demise is not just shocking but has left a great vacuum in the Journalism profession as his wealth of experience is still needed to impact on the younger generations.

“He was a prolific writer and an astute professional with core ethical and high moral standards, whose contributions to the growth of the union cannot be quantified.

“The State Council will miss him greatly but takes solace in the fact that the indelible marks he left in the union will forever remain green in the hearts of members and colleagues alike.

“May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”