Rivers LG raises alarm over planned political protest

Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State says it has alerted security agencies to an alleged planned politically-sponsored protest in the area.

This was contained in a statement by Erastus Awortu, Chairman of the council, which was made available on Friday.

The Chairman called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards from allowing themselves to be used as instruments to cause a breach of the peace.

Awortu said: “The authority of Andoni Local Government Area has uncovered plot by some persons to stage a politically-sponsored protest in the area on Saturday January 6 and another plan by some groups to stage a counter protest.

“While we recognise the right of the people to peaceful assembly vis-à-vis civil liberty as enshrined in the law, we will not condone any act that could lead to a breach of the peace in Andoni.

“It is our view that if the planned protest is allowed, it could lead to a violent clash by the two groups or it could be hijacked by those with ill-intention to unleash mayhem in the area.”

The Chairman also enjoined traditional rulers and Chiefs of the various communities of Andoni to ensure collaboration with the security agencies to ensure continued peace in the area.