Rivers LG polls indication of APC’s victory in 2027 — Okocha

The Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Tony Okocha, says last Saturday’s landslide victory of the party in the state’s local government election is an indication it will win the state in 2027.

Okocha made the remark at a news conference in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled the APC won 20 seats out of 23 local LG chairmanship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party won three seats during the election.

Okocha described the outcome of the election as a prelude to what would happen in 2027,” emphasising the party’s growing strength in the state and nationwide.

“We have just tested the water to see our strength in our state and it’s proven beyond reasonable doubt that we are very strong. So, it is a prelude to what will happen in 2027,” he said.

According to him, this momentum will be sustained and built upon in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections, with President Bola Tinubu expected to field for a second term in office.

Okocha attributed the success to the party’s grassroots engagement and President Bola Tinubu’s credible leadership style.

Okocha said that the briefing was to express heartfelt gratitude to party members who turned out in their numbers to vote massively for APC during the just concluded of elections.

He commended Tinubu, the National Working Committee of the party for repositioning and reviving the APC in Rivers.

The Rivers APC chairman further applauded the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, the security agencies and the media for their roles in ensuring a free, fair and credible election that was devoid of violence and crisis.

Okocha assured that the party would continue to woo the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, members of the State House of Assembly and other critical stakeholders across the state to join the party.

He acknowledged that the suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara would return to office by September 18, saying that APC members and its newly elected chairmen would cooperate with his administration, but would also criticise his policies where necessary.