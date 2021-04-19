The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party the overall winner of the Local Government Areas poll.

The poll was held on Saturday in the 23 LGAs in the state.

Justice George Omereji, the Chairman of RSIEC and the Presiding Officer of the election, made the declaration at the commission’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Omereji announced that PDP won in all the Chairmanship positions and the councillorship seats in the 23 Local Government Areas.

He stated that Certificates of Return would be issued to the winners on Monday (today) at the Commission’s secretariat.

Omereji urged the elected Chairmen and Councillors in the 23 LGAs to ensure good governance to the people.