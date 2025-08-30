Rivers LG Poll: Party agent decries low turnout, blames poor voter education

Comfort Ndu, All Progressives Congress agent in Oyigbo Ward 5, has decried a low turnout of voters in the Rivers LG elections, attributing it to poor voter education in the area.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, she said that although the election was hitch free as at the time, very few voters were exercising their franchise in the elections.

Ndu, an APC agent a ward 5, Unit 10, said she looked forward to seeing more eligible voters come forward to vote but yet the low turnout.

She also said that some of the voters who came were not registered at the centre and consequently not allowed to cast their votes.

She attributed the situation to poor voter education in the area which would have checked the challenges associated with transfer and relocation of the voters.

Ndu, however, called for intensive voter education to help check such challenges in future elections.

Ekemsi Ukwa, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission’s Returning officer for Ward 7 Unit 1, said voting and accreditation commenced simultaneously at 10 a.m. in the unit.

According to him, sensitive electoral materials arrived the unit at about 9:40 a.m. while accreditation and voting began at 10 a.m; voting is expected to end at 3 p.m.

”So far, voters have been coming and the process has been hitch-free,’’ he said.

William Warigbani, a party agent, representing the Peoples Democratic Party, said that the party unanimously endorsed the APC Chairmanship candidate, Okechukwu Akara.

Warigbani said the exercise had been smooth as party members were also turning in to exercise their franchise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security operatives (Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) are seen at the various polling units.

While few voters were also seen casting their votes at the Obeama community Primary school polling units, some youths were also sighted playing football at the school’s field.

