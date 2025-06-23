Rivers LG Administrator beaten, forced to resign by aides — Police

The Rivers State Police Command has said that the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Goodluck Iheanachor, was beaten and forced to resign by his aides, including his Chief of Staff and Chief Security Officer.

A widely circulated video showed the perpetrators allegedly coercing him into resigning from his position, which occurred at the council secretariat on Friday.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday that a full investigation into the incident had been initiated.

According to Iringe-Koko, preliminary findings revealed that about 30 assailants stormed the council secretariat and assaulted Iheanachor.

She alleged that the attack was led by the administrator’s Chief of Staff, Hector Ekakita, along with his Chief Security Officer.

Also Read

She stated: “During the incident, the assailants physically assaulted Iheanachor, stole his mobile phones, and compelled him to sign a document purporting his resignation from office.

“They also made away with vital items, including both official and personal documents from his office.”

Iringe-Koko further stated that the administrator was receiving treatment for his injuries and currently in a stable condition.

She said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has summoned Ekakita and other individuals implicated in the attack to report to the Police Headquarters for questioning.

She warned that failure to honour the police invitation would result in severe consequences for the suspects.

Post Views: 10