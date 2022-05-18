Rivers landlord flees after hacking husband, wife over disagreement

A landlord, simply identified as Alabo, has fled after allegedly hacking his tenants, Stanley and Comfort Nwagidi, at Ekwulobia Street, Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Comfort, who spoke with journalists from the hospital, said Alabo took the step over her refusal for a relationship.

She explained that said she washed some clothes and spread them outside, but the landlord removed the clothes and threw them on the ground, adding: “I picked the clothes.

“He started abusing me that I kept a jobless man in the house and was feeding him.

“He tells me that every day.

“I told him it was none of his business.

“So, my husband came and asked him why he was always making such comments.

“He told the landlord to stop making a mockery of us and he walked away.

“In the evening when my oga (husband) came back, we were walking on the passage into the compound.

“We didn’t know he (landlord) had stood in his doorway with a machete.

“He started cutting my head and my hand with the machete.

“When my husband came to defend me, he also cut his hand with the machete.”

Comfort claimed that the landlord and his wife later fled the house after the matter was reported to the police.

Stanley said: “I came to defend my wife, but before I knew it, the landlord started cutting my hand with a machete.

“Before people could come around to ask what the problem was, he had run out of the compound. Nobody knows where he is now.”

The acting spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said: “The perpetrator is on the run, but we will ensure he is arrested and made to face justice for the crime he committed.”